Mo Salah sets his sights on major Liverpool goal he wants to achieve with Reds this season

Mo Salah has set the bar high for what he’s hoping Liverpool can achieve this year, expressing his desire for the club to win both the Champions League and Premier League this term.

A domestic and European double would be a remarkable achievement for Jurgen Klopp’s men having not been secured since Joe Fagan’s opening season in charge of the club in the 1983/84 campaign, in which the Merseysiders won a treble that included a League Cup win over rivals Everton.

“I always say that I always love to win the Champions League and the Premier League,” the Egyptian international said, as reported by Sky Sports. “I would pick both. Hopefully we can do both again this season.”

With the Reds only two points behind league leaders Chelsea following an unexpected 1-1 draw against Manchester United, there’s yet to be a sign of a clear winner ready to run away with the league as the festive period draws ever closer.

The spectre of injuries appeared to threaten a repeat of the selection crisis the side was forced to undergo last term as the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez were struck down with long-term concerns.

Though Harvey Elliott appears set to not return to Klopp’s first-team plans until the next year, our early struggles with sidelined stars in the middle of the park would seem to be waning, with the likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson reporting back for duty.

Expectations seem to have undergone a significant shift after the international break, with a four-point gap between Liverpool and Chelsea following a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium overcome with three victories in a week to cut the deficit in half.

If we can manage to muster up the kind of confident, controlling performance issued against arch rivals Manchester United in October, however, we’ll be well-placed to continue the Toffee’s dire run of form whilst keeping the pressure on Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League holders.

