‘Plain disrespectful’ – Liverpool fans slam ‘joke’ Ballon d’Or award as Mo Salah snubbed

Liverpool fans were far from pleased online with the final placement of Mo Salah at the Ballon d’Or ceremony with the Egyptian finishing seventh.

The former Roma attacker found himself behind the likes of Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N’Golo Kante with PSG attacker, Leo Messi, scooping his seventh award, despite a relatively poor individual season by his own standards.

A number of supporters took to the Twittersphere to object to the treatment of the No.11.

Given the nature of the award – considering the performance of a player over a calendar year – we can understand why Salah’s form this term hasn’t added extra weighting to his ranking at the ceremony.

That being said, it seems a little unfair to overlook his contributions last term given the pivotal role he played in an underperforming Liverpool outfit, near singlehandedly helping us finish inside the top four.

It would seem that international achievements have once again taken centre-stage, with Jorginho finishing four places higher than the Egyptian following Italy’s success at the European Championship.

  1. There is no need nominating players for this god-forsaken award. We all know how dubious the organization behind the award is. Until Messi and maybe Ronaldo is no longer alive, no other player will win it. Perhaps Messi in particular will keep winning it even in his grave.

