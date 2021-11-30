‘Plain disrespectful’ – Liverpool fans slam ‘joke’ Ballon d’Or award as Mo Salah snubbed

Liverpool fans were far from pleased online with the final placement of Mo Salah at the Ballon d’Or ceremony with the Egyptian finishing seventh.

The former Roma attacker found himself behind the likes of Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N’Golo Kante with PSG attacker, Leo Messi, scooping his seventh award, despite a relatively poor individual season by his own standards.

A number of supporters took to the Twittersphere to object to the treatment of the No.11.

Given the nature of the award – considering the performance of a player over a calendar year – we can understand why Salah’s form this term hasn’t added extra weighting to his ranking at the ceremony.

That being said, it seems a little unfair to overlook his contributions last term given the pivotal role he played in an underperforming Liverpool outfit, near singlehandedly helping us finish inside the top four.

It would seem that international achievements have once again taken centre-stage, with Jorginho finishing four places higher than the Egyptian following Italy’s success at the European Championship.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

7th and Jorginho 3rd. Ask any team who they would rather have. Salah or Jorginho. Ballon d'Bore. — VvD (@LiverpoolRage) November 30, 2021

Please don't feel bad because the credibility of this award is a bloody joke — ronald wong (@ronaldwyc) November 29, 2021

Jorginho above Mohamed Salah, enjoy your sport fellas I’m out — 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒍 🌿 (@AnfieldMagic) November 29, 2021

A joke. Messi given again with mates votes. Salad and Lewandowski both far better candidates . Piss take . Should be scrapped. As bad as Eurovison song contest.. — Mark Wells (@MarkWells47) November 30, 2021

Mo Salah. The Egyptian King 👑 ranked 7th.

These guys aren’t serious 😤😤😤😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/lqzZgKqM1Z — 🦇𝙉𝙊𝙆𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙉𝘼𝙇 🦇 (@IamZadok_) November 30, 2021

Messi deserves it this year. And Lewa is owed one for last year. But to put Salah behind Jorginho, Kante, and Ronaldo, that's just plain disrespectful. — Abdu Manaz (@ManazAbdu) November 30, 2021

