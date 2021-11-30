(Video) Jurgen Klopp makes brutal remark to journalist after refusing to answer Everton question

Jurgen Klopp was in no mood to bandy words over his prior comments ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with Everton in the English top-flight.

The German refused to expand on his post-Southampton thoughts, accusing reporters of failing to ‘write it in a proper way’.

It’s clear the 54-year-old is somewhat fed up of his words being misconstrued or his understanding of the significance of certain elements of the game not being reflected in the papers.

Facing a great deal of pressure with the title race as we head into a busy period of fixtures in December, we’ll be hoping to see Liverpool pile on the misery for Rafa Benitez’s Blues and extend our winning run domestically.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"You're all not able to write it in a proper way." Klopp hits out over one reporter's question ahead of the Merseyside derby 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/QcEE7Br45d — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 30, 2021