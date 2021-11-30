(Video) Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain name the three Liverpool stars most likely to make it as managers

When prompted, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suggested Thiago Alcantara and James Milner would be the most likely of his Liverpool teammates to make the jump to management.

The latter has certainly encouraged speculation over his future at the club after making several surprise appearances at youth level and senior games (despite being unavailable for the latter clash in the EFL cup against Preston).

The Spanish international’s suggestion of skipper Jordan Henderson likewise seems an apt option to go with in light of his clear leadership skills on and off the pitch.

You can catch the clip below (at 7:05), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: