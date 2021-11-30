(Video) Thiago gets the giggles over the Ox getting destroyed in goal by two Liverpool U9s starlets

Thiago Alcantara couldn’t help but laugh at Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struggling in goal against two young Liverpool prospects.

The pair of U9 starlets demonstrated their shooting ability in front of the Reds duo, with the Spanish international noting that even Alisson Becker would have struggled to keep up with the pair.

With our Academy producing a steady crop of quality talent, with Tyler Morton one of the latest products set to come up the ranks, there’s certainly reason to be hopeful that the youngsters (amongst others) could one day turn up for the first-team.

You can catch the clip below (at 0:32), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: