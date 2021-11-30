(Video) ‘You’ve disrespected him!’ – Thiago ripped into after blanking on who Little Mix are right next to Oxlade-Chamberlain

Thiago Alcantara dropped himself into a bit of hot water with his Liverpool teammate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, after failing to recognise who Little Mix were.

The Spanish international and his fellow midfielder had been asked to rank three girlbands, including Destiny’s Child, Perrie Edwards’ group and Spice Girls.

The Ox couldn’t help but laugh before reminding the former Bayern Munich star of his partner’s profession.

You can catch the clip below (at 5:30), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: