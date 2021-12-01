Dejan Lovren’s brilliant nine-word tweet as Mo Salah’s goal has some Everton fans leaving Goodison Park early

Mo Salah’s bromance with former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren was a source of enjoyment for fans prior to the Croatian’s exit to the Russian top-flight.

The former Southampton ace summed up the proceedings perfectly with his tweet on the effects of the Egyptian’s lead-doubling effort in the first-half, with some Everton fans spotted departing Goodison Park early on.

Mo is sending some fans home after 20min only. — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) December 1, 2021

Having not tasted all three points since Sadio Mane’s extra-time winner against the Toffees in 2016, a victory here would be a significant result for Jurgen Klopp’s men, regardless of the club’s poor form of late.

The Reds responded remarkably to a 3-2 defeat in London to David Moyes’ then high-flying Hammers outfit, securing three wins in three games.

With us being 2-0 up at the time of writing against our city rivals, many a fan will undoubtedly be hoping to witness another goal glutz of a game to plump up our goal difference in what looks set to be a close title race this term.

Considering the wealth of fixtures we have to contend with throughout December, every single point we can amass leading up to the new year will be absolutely critical in our efforts to bring the title back to Merseyside again come the end of the season.

