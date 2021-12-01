Ex-Reds boss Benitez digs out Everton fans with unsubtle Jurgen Klopp comment

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has praised Jurgen Klopp in his pre-match notes as his side welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park tonight.

The former Reds manager has admitted his side are in for a real challenge against their neighbours and believes the German deserves a lot of credit for the work he has done at Anfield.

“Evidently, Jurgen has done a fantastic job and he is making the most of such a long time with his club.” the Spaniard wrote in his pre-match notes (via Liverpool Echo).

“The ideas have developed over some seasons and now everything is clear for the players. That is one of the reasons why we expect such a tough match.”

The comments will infuriate many of the Everton faithful who are still yet to be convinced that the Spaniard is the right man for the job.

The Toffees are without a win in their last seven games and only scored one goal during the entirety of November.

It’s nice to see our old boss offer an honest assessment of our side, however, but let’s hope their winless run isn’t ended tonight.

If we can continue to perform to the level we have since the international break and keep yet another clean sheet, then there’s no reason why we can’t earn all three points.