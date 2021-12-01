(Image) Some Everton fans spotted leaving Goodison Park after Mo Salah’s lead-doubling effort

A number of Everton fans were seen departing Goodison Park after Mo Salah capitalised on Liverpool’s early dominance to double their lead in enemy territory.

The Blues were buoyed by Demarai Gray’s deficit-cutting goal late in the first-half, however, which may have the spectators in question regretting their hasty decision earlier in the clash.

One can certainly understand the supporters’ frustrations, of course, in light of the Toffees poor record of late, with the club failing to secure a win this term since a 2-0 victory over Norwich City at the end of September.

You can catch the image in question below, courtesy of Amazon Prime & @paddypower:

BREAKING: Everton fans set a new Premier League record for earliest ever exit from a game. pic.twitter.com/FP680fNzSC — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 1, 2021