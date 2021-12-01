‘In the years to come’ – Lionel Messi gives his thoughts on Mo Salah’s seventh placed Ballon d’Or finish

Lionel Messi had time to give his thoughts on Mo Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’or after he clinched it for the seventh time.

It was believed this could be a year where someone other than the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo won the award but it wasn’t to be.

Although many Liverpool supporters may not have thought our Egyptian King would win the accolade, finishing seventh was taken as an insult by many (including Jurgen Klopp).

Asked about our No.11, this year’s winner said: “Salah will have opportunities in the years to come.

Both players [Salah and Lewandowski] are at their best at the moment and will have more chances to win it.”

It’s clearly a proud moment for the PSG forward but it does feel as though his reign as the best player in the world, is on the decline.

Fingers crossed for a trophy-laden season at Anfield for our 29-year-old star and that this time next year, the award is his.

Seventh place is a joke though…

