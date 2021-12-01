Jamie Carragher’s five word tweet sums up his opinion of Mo Salah

Jamie Carragher has taken to his Twitter account to express his admiration for Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

The Egypt international scored twice in his side’s 4-1 defeat of Everton at Goodison Park and is currently the Premier League’s top scorer on 13 goals.

Many people will agree with the Sky Sports pundit due to the fact the No. 11 has been in magnificent form this term.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker also took to his Twitter account to speak about the winger.

The recent Ballon d’Or rankings baffled many when the Egyptian was ranked seventh in the standings – the former Chelsea man was asked for his opinion on the results for the prestigious award following the game on Wednesday night and he couldn’t help but laugh.

The win for Liverpool sees them remain third in the table, two points behind league leaders Chelsea and one point behind Manchester City in second.

Jurgen Klopp’s men travel to Molineux on Saturday to face Wolves in what is always a difficult fixture.