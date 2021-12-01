Klopp explains appointment of former World Cup-winner to Liverpool’s backroom staff

Jurgen Klopp has explained that the addition of World Cup-winner and Brazil legend, Claudio Taffarel, was necessary to further Liverpool’s ‘goalkeeper philosophy’.

The appointment has surprised some in light of the fact that the club already has two goalkeeper coaches on the books in John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.

“Good guy. I brought him in because finally we have someone in the coaching staff who’s older than me,” the former Mainz head coach told LFCTV (via Reddit).

“We want to create something really special here. We want to create our own goalkeeper philosophy. We do that already but for that we need more hands because Jack and John are busy working with other guys on a daily basis.

“We want to add Claudio and bring extra experience of course.”

The German was keen to highlight that a bolstering of the Reds’ coaching department was critical in light of the the wealth of young talent at the Merseysiders’ disposal.

“This kind of football philosophy we are very interested in. This is why we add him to our coaching team. I’m really happy about that,” Klopp added.

“He will work with all the goalkeepers; he’s not here for Alisson or whatever, he’s working with all the goalkeepers like all the goalkeeper coaches do.

“We have, from our point of view, the best goalies in the different age groups here: we have Ali, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo [Pitaluga], Harvey [Davies], [Vitezslav] Jaros as well.

“Our duty is to give them the best possible training and that’s not easy with all the games we play constantly. That’s why we wanted more hands in and got some of the most experienced in the world.”

READ MORE: RedBird Capital, FSG shareholders, withdraw from race to snap up almost half of Sporting CP’s €240m debt

As Klopp has pointed out more than once, Liverpool can never have enough experts at the club to help advance its goals.

The former Borussia Dortmund man will always be the first to admit he doesn’t know everything and couldn’t possibly oversee all aspects of the side, so it entirely makes sense to grant Achterberg and Robinson some extra help to ensure the best development of our young crop of shotstoppers.

If it means we can avoid dishing out another major fee for a potential replacement for Alisson Becker (horrifying a thought as that may be) down the line by promoting from within, the appointment of Taffarel will have been entirely worthwhile.

Exclusive: ‘An opportunity for Liverpool to be humbled’ – Former Red shares stark Merseyside derby warning