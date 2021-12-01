Liverpool fans will find it impossible to disagree with Gary Lineker’s six-word tweet on Mo Salah

Gary Lineker has taken to his Twitter account to admit his admiration for Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

The Egyptian was in scintillating form yet again as he netted twice in his side’s 4-1 rout of Everton at Goodison Park.

He’s pretty good this @MoSalah fella. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 1, 2021

It’s hard to disagree with the Match of the Day pundit – Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer on 13 goals, four ahead of Jamie Vardy in second spot.

The No.11 netted Liverpool’s second and third goals during the game and showed extreme composure to find the back of the net on both occasions.

If the former Roma man can continue providing world-class performances then there is no reason why we won’t win numerous pieces of silverware this season.

There is a slight concern that we may miss both Salah’s and Sadio Mane’s firepower when the pair are at the African Cup of Nations in January, but it has been confirmed recently that they will only be absent for two league games which will be much to the delight of Jurgen Klopp.