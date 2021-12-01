Liverpool predicted XI v Everton: Klopp to hold onto heavily criticised star as strong first-team named for Merseyside Derby

Coming up against city rivals Everton in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be expecting a tougher challenge than the Blues recent opponents have faced of late.

Cliched as it seems, form will (to an extent) be thrown out of the window as Liverpool prepare to visit Goodison Park – a ground the Merseysiders have failed to secure all three points at since Sadio Mane’s extra-time winner in 2016.

With the Reds enjoying, by comparison, a far superior run of form following the return of domestic football, the foundations are there for the German’s men to address their poor record of late in enemy territory.

The backline picks itself for the most part, as far as we at the EOTK are concerned, with Virgil van Dijk partnered with Ibrahima Konate, with us expecting Klopp to once again utilise the brawn and pace of our summer signing for the impending clash.

The Frenchman has suffered from some criticism of late for his performances since the international break, though its worth acknowledging that we’re yet to concede since our 3-2 defeat to West Ham.

In the middle of the park, Liverpool fans could well be treated to an enticing combination of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho – a midfield trio we’ve seen feature all too rarely.

Up top, with Bobby Firmino still sidelined, a forward line comprised of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota would seem a likely choice to complete the XI.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Trent, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Salah, Jota, Mane

