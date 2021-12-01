Liverpool team news confirmed as Konate dropped for the Merseyside Derby

Liverpool and Everton’s fortunes could not contrast more severely as the pair of outfits prepare to meet at Goodison Park for the 239th Merseyside Derby.

The Reds have recovered well from a disappointing 3-2 defeat in London to David Moyes’ West Ham, winning three games in a row and scoring a remarkable 10 goals in the process.

Over in the blue half of Merseyside, however, Rafa Benitez’s men have endured a torrid run of five defeats and two draws in their last seven games, failing to win a league fixture since late September.

Jurgen Klopp is in no mood to underestimate our city rivals, though, with the German naming a strong XI featuring Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk in the centre of the backline ahead of Alisson Becker.

Jordan Henderson is joined by Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho again in a midfield combination that is more than likely to go down well with Liverpool fans.

Up top, our in-form forward line of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah has, as expected, been retained.

You can catch the full team news below

And the team news is… LIVE! What do we make of that first-XI Klopp's gone with for the derby, Reds? 👀#LFC pic.twitter.com/9JavE9k6rb — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 1, 2021

