RedBird Capital, FSG shareholders, withdraw from race to snap up almost half of Sporting CP’s €240m debt

RedBird Capital have reportedly had an eye on Portuguese outfit Sporting CP when it comes to the prospect of diversifying their portfolio, offering to purchase over €100m of the side’s €240m overall debt.

This comes from ECO, with the publication noting that the investment fund, along with several organisations, have withdrawn from the process leaving the club itself as a frontrunner to purchase its own debt.

RedBird’s interest in the matter at hand is hardly surprising given their involvement in deals to seal a 10% stake in FSG, not to mention acquiring an 85% stake in French club Toulouse.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘People are starting to question everything’ – Rafa Benitez gives his thoughts on the Merseyside Derby

Gerry Cardinale, the organisation’s founder, has already expressed his intention to plump up the portfolio further with investment in other clubs across Europe.

It certainly hints at the possibility of a united brand across various teams – not too dissimilar to what the Red Bull brand is currently doing not only across football but a diverse array of sports.

The benefit it would grant Liverpool could be immeasurable with us potentially granted access to a broader scouting network, not to mention opportunities to loan out young and exciting talents whilst also presenting a path of development to our first-team.

Exclusive: ‘An opportunity for Liverpool to be humbled’ – Former Red shares stark Merseyside derby warning