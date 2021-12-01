Some Liverpool fan reactions to the passing of Ray Kennedy in tribute of five-time League winner and three-time European Cup winner

Yesterday marked the desperately sad passing of former Liverpool great, Ray Kennedy, at the age of 70.

Bill Shankly’s last-ever signing at Anfield was transformed under the stewardship of Bob Paisley as his side dominated England and Europe during the eight years the converted midfielder spent on Merseyside.

The news of the former Arsenal man’s death was met with great sadness, particularly by those fans lucky enough to have witnessed his greatness first-hand.

Here’s some of the most fitting tributes shared on Twitter:

Our special tribute to the legendary Ray Kennedy ❤ pic.twitter.com/hYXQnewcMW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2021

Ray Kennedy ❤️ For 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 goal and for so much more, we thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jb3SB2B0QK — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 30, 2021

Saddened to hear the news of Ray Kennedy passing. Wonderful player and even better person. #RIP #YNWA pic.twitter.com/NAGn0Z3JVy — Alan Kennedy (@Alan_Kennedy3) November 30, 2021

They said when one walked into a room, a beat later the other would follow. Rest in peace Ray… an incredible player and Dad's best friend… #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Hb2yYESGWN — Emma Case (@EmmaCase) November 30, 2021

Great strip. Great left-peg. Magnificent footballer! Saddened to hear that Ray Kennedy has passed away. He was Bill Shankly’s last signing and simply one of Liverpool's Greatest players of all time. RIP peace big man. #LFC. #RIP #RayKennedy #Arsenal ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/37OCxkhMD2 — "YNWA" The Story of Liverpool FC (@LFCHistoryShow) November 30, 2021

Very sad to just hear the news about Ray Kennedy passing away today, what a player he was, absolute quality, Rest in Peace Ray pic.twitter.com/fAaEzDF1fV — Paul Moran 🏆19🏆6EC/CL El Mas Grande Siempre (@paulmoran62) November 30, 2021

The man born in Northumberland was a true Anfield great and the outpouring of emotion by so many supporters really illustrates his impact on the club and a generation of Kopites.

His trophy haul was phenomenal with no fewer than five First Division titles and three European Cups which is testament to his and the team’s ability, during the most dominant era of our history.

The former No.5 was part of some intense on-field battles but his biggest came through his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease in 1984 which heavily affected his standard of life in his retirement and he even had to sell many of his medals to fund his treatment.

It was a tragic end to a man so deserving of the outpouring of love received toward him yesterday.

RIP Ray Kennedy.