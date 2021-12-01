(Video) Diogo Jota’s left-foot rocket brilliantly dispatched after a perfect Cruyff turn

Diogo Jota produced an amazing piece of skill as he fired the ball past Jordan Pickford for Liverpool’s fourth goal.

Andy Robertson produced some brilliant wing play to find our No.20 inside the box.

The Portuguese forward unleashed a perfect Cryuff turn to take it past Allan and caught out the Everton ‘keeper at his front post.

Jurgen Klopp’s men scored a quick double to put the game, what looked like, out of reach for Rafa Benitez’s men.

Simply MAGNIFICENT from Diogo Jota 🤩 The touch. The finish. Unstoppable!#PLonPrime #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/GsE1bAz7cH — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 1, 2021