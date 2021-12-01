(Video) Everton fans’ furious reaction to Liverpool defeat as directors are verbally attacked by supporters

Everton were embarrassed by Liverpool at Goodison Park and the supporters in the stands took their anger out at the board, following the game.

Anger was directed toward Bill Kenwright and Marcel Brands with screams of “Sack the board!” echoing amongst the fans in that area of the stadium.

There was then a clear demand to relieve Rafa Benitez of his duties as manager as further shouts of “Kenright! Get him the f**k out, little Kopite rat!“.

You have to feel for the board members as nobody deserves to be spoken to like that, especially within a football stadium.

It’s always an emotive time when the two Merseyside clubs meet and their will always be upset amongst fans of the losing side.

These remaining supporters don’t represent a whole club but it’s clear that there’s a lot of unhappy Toffees at the moment.

You can watch the video via @neiljonesgoal:

