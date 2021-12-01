(Video) Liverpool and Everton fans prepare anti-knives banner after Ava White’s death ahead of Merseyside derby

Liverpool and Everton fans have prepared a banner for the upcoming meeting between the two outfits at Goodison Park to call for an end to knife-carrying in the city.

This follows after 12-year-old Ava White was the victim of a knife attack that tragically took her life.

Whilst we’ve no doubt the Merseyside Derby will be a fiery event as ever, we’re sure fans will be more than united over this issue as we hope to see the campaign in question be a success.

After Ava White's death last week, Everton and Liverpool fans have made this banner for the derby tonight: "For 90 minutes we'll be giving each other stick, but when it comes to something like this it's something we can all agree on… it's such a tragic event" #EFC #LFC #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/EHkPVbTrFB — CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) December 1, 2021