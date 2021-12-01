(Video) Mo Salah capitalises on dreadful Coleman error to vindicate early Everton fan departures

Mo Salah netted his second of the game to put Liverpool three-one up in the Merseyside derby.

The Egyptian King punished a poor touch from Everton skipper Seamus Coleman just after the hour mark and ran through to calmly slot past Jordan Pickford.

The second half had been a rather even affair until Mo’s goal but the two-goal cushion means we can relax just a little!

A solid defensive performance is now required for us to see out the game!

You can watch our No. 11’s 13th goal of the season below courtesy of @primevideosport on Twitter.

🔴 MO SALAH PUNISHES EVERTON AGAIN 🔴 Seamus Coleman's error allows the Egyptian to run through and slot home! #PLonPrime #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/Bfj5UuWgIa — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 1, 2021