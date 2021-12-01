(Video) ‘No comment’ – Mo Salah can’t contain his laughter when asked about Ballon d’Or rankings

Following his impressive performance in the Merseyside derby, Liverpool star Mo Salah was asked for his verdict on being placed seventh in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

The Egypt international scored twice during the 4-1 defeat of Everton at Goodison Park and when he was asked about the prestigious award during his post-match interview, he laughed and said “I have no comment”.

It is clear during the interview that our No. 11 is bemused by the results that saw Chelsea’s Jorginho and an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo placed higher than him.

Don’t worry Mo, you’ll just have to win the Premier League instead!

You can watch part of the post-match interview below, courtesy of @primevideosport on Twitter.