(Video) Steven Gerrard’s cool response to reporter hoping to divulge Villa dressing room secrets

Steven Gerrard issued a smooth response when questioned about the inner workings of Aston Villa’s dressing room.

The Aston Villa boss refused to share what he tells his players before they enter the pitch, explaining it would require him to be ‘giving a lot of secrets away’.

The former Rangers manager has enjoyed a perfect start to life at Villa Park, with his new side registering two wins in the same number of games since he took over from Dean Smith.

We’re delighted to see our former No.8 making the most of his switch to the West Midlands, though we’ll be hoping to see his good fortune take a brief hiatus when the Villans visit Anfield later in December.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & originating from @Danielp39528504:

Gerrard is class 😂 pic.twitter.com/yb8GIFoKVV — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 1, 2021