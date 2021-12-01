(Video) Watch disgusting moment Everton supporter mimes pushing a wall toward Liverpool fans after the second goal

Liverpool had just gone two goals ahead and the Amazon Prime cameras picked up a disgusting moment from an Everton supporter.

Commentators John Champion and Ally McCoist were commenting on some of the Goodison faithful exiting their seats not long after the second goal.

Whether or not he was leaving out of disappointment with his team’s performance, the actions of the ‘fan’ are disgusting.

It’s a reference to the Heysel Stadium disaster were 39 Juventus supporters were killed, however this individual believes that is enough of a reason to reference the incident in response to his team conceding a goal against their rivals.

It’s important to note this is just one person and does not represent the whole of the fan-base of our local rivals, the banner highlighting the need to end knife crime that was presented by both sets of supporters is the right image our city needs to display to the world.

Whatever the event on the pitch, there is no place for this in football.

You can watch the sickening moment courtesy of Amazon Sports (via @keita_senior):