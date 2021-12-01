(Video) Watch Henderson nutmeg Everton star in Liverpool’s 4-1 humbling of city rivals

Jordan Henderson enjoyed an absolutely imperious performance for Liverpool during their four-goal demolition of Everton at Goodison Park.

The Reds were value for money in the Merseyside Derby, with the skipper leading by example with a well-taken effort in the first-half to open the scoring before playing a critical role in Mo Salah’s lead-doubling goal moments later.

It was the epitome of a captain’s performance from the former Sunderland ace, whom Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but lavish praise on in the wake of a historic victory in the blue half of Merseyside – and rightly so!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Setanta Live