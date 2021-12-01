(Video) Watch Jurgen Klopp’s Goodison Park celebrations after a memorable 4-1 victory in the Merseyside Derby

Liverpool were brilliant as they put four past Everton and silenced Goodison Park, much to the delight of Jurgen Klopp.

At the end of the game, the whole team were jubilant as they headed to the joyous supporters in commemoration of a memorable victory.

He always saves them for a special occasion and the German provided the travelling Kop with another trademark fist-pump celebration.

Five at Old Trafford and then four tonight in the Merseyside Derby, what a season against our bitterest rivals and both wins were on the road.

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and a double by Mo Salah made for a perfect night.

What a feeling to be in that away end!

You can watch the post-match Klopp celebration via Amazon Sport:

Jurgen Klopp is BUZZING! The Liverpool boss with the away fans 🔴🔊#PLonPrime #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/Gx2eVAui2E — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 1, 2021

