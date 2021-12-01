(Video) Watch Pep Lijnders beat four opponents with insane dribble and assist in Liverpool staff match

Pep Lijnders is a man of many talents, as has been evidenced by a clip captured of the Dutchman exercising his dribbling ability in a staff match.

Jurgen Klopp’s assistant coach can be spotted beating four opponents on his way to goal before setting up a teammate for an easy tap-in goal.

It’s a clip that will no doubt impress our actual players with the 38-year-old demonstrating some pretty impressive ball control to create the chance.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC & LFCTV:

