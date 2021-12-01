(Video) Watch the full-time boos ring out at Goodison Park as Liverpool humble Everton in triumphant Merseyside Derby

Liverpool were phenomenal and left those few remaining Everton supporters furious, in a near empty Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were so superior in what was probably the best away Merseyside Derby performance in his reign.

As the referee blew the final whistle and signaled the end of the misery for the Blues, out came their trademark boos.

The jeering was more than audible and was an understandable reaction the on-field performance of their team.

One of the best parts of beating your bitterest rivals is winding them up and the travelling Kop certainly did that, therefore the angry reaction is probably understandable from the remaining Toffees.

Not the best way for Rafa Benitez to mark his first derby in the blue corner.

You can watch the post-match reaction via Amazon Prime:

Everton's biggest home Merseyside derby defeat in 39 years 🔵 Full-time joy for Liverpool at Goodison Park! #PLonPrime #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/FLasreAnbZ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 1, 2021

