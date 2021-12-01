“We are looking forward to it” – Sadio Mane speaks to the media ahead of tonight’s Merseyside Derby

Sadio Mane is part of the starting line-up to face Everton this evening and has spoken with the media ahead of the game.

Our No.10 has seven Premier League goals this season and looks a totally restored character from some difficult spells last season.

The Senegalese forward said to Liverpool’s website: “You always dream to play this kind of game, a top game, against the biggest clubs.

“Today we have this honour. It will be an exciting game.

“We are looking forward to it”.

It’s good to see that the 29-year-old is ready and raring to go for tonight, we’ll need a big performance from all eleven men on the field for what is sure to be a hostile atmosphere.

Fingers crossed for a big performance tonight and some more goals from the league’s joint-third top goalscorer.

