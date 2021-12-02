Exclusive: Former Red believes Rafa deserves more respect as travelling Kop chant ‘Rafa’s at the wheel’ during Merseyside derby at Goodison Park

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has admitted that he ‘didn’t like’ the fact Rafa Benitez’s name was ringing around the away end of Goodison Park during Wednesday’s Merseyside Derby.

A chorus of “Rafa Benitez” was belted out from the travelling Kopites as Jurgen Klopp’s men went two-nil up courtesy of Mo Salah’s goal and as the game ticked towards the 90th minute, “Rafa’s at the wheel” also began to ring around the stadium.

“I didn’t like that,” the 50-year-old told Empire of the Kop.

“Liverpool fans are some of the most humorous, scousers are some of the most humorous anywhere, so I have to put the context to it.

“Liverpool fans are great, they travel in great numbers wherever Liverpool play. But the ‘Rafas at the wheel’ thing I know where it came from a couple of beers in the pub beforehand, you’re enjoying yourself your team are winning 4-1, but come on.

“Rafa won the European cup and allowed Liverpool fans to dream in Istanbul.

“Rafa, I think probably deserves a little bit more respect.”

The chant is an updated version of the ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ song that became popular during the final weeks of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s tenure at Old Trafford.

Collymore is right to praise the Reds fans for their unbelievable support and they were in full voice last night during the rout of the Toffees.

Although the Spaniard may have won us the Champions League during his time at Anfield, he must’ve expected some sort of backlash when he decided to accept the job and manage the Blues.

It was just some lighthearted banter aimed at the 61-year-old and most Liverpool fans still have a lot of respect for Rafa and all he achieved.

Below, you can watch Collymore discuss the chant during his exclusive interview via our Twitter.