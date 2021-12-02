Fabinho’s wife’s brilliant one-word tweet will have Liverpool fans grinning from ear to ear

Following Liverpool’s 4-1 win to end a five-year spell since Sadio Mane’s late winner at Goodison Park in 2016, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Fabinho’s wife, Rebeca Tavares, joined in the revelry online, posting a one-word tweet that will undoubtedly have resonated with much of the fanbase in the wake of another remarkable victory.

🔴 Merseyred 🔴 — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) December 1, 2021

The Merseysiders reacted brilliantly after the break, despite Demarai Gray’s sucker punch of a goal in the first-half, producing a further two efforts to incite fury from the home support.

Much will be made of the Blues’ horrific run of form prior to our meeting, with Rafa Benitez’s men having failed to secure a league win since the end of September.

However, there have been plenty of prior occasions in which we made the trip to Goodison off the back of a superior run of results only to endure a disappointing finish to the tie in question.

Securing comprehensive victories over both our rivals in Manchester United and Everton then will be hugely significant to the players going forward as we look to build on our early momentum following the return of domestic football.

