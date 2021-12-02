Fabrizio Romano insists Klopp is ‘super happy’ with midfielder and comments on transfer rumours

Leading transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ‘super happy’ with Thiago Alcantara as the Spaniard begins to show signs that he is settling at Anfield.

The former Barcelona man, who was signed from Bayern Munich in September last year but has suffered from Covid-19 and constant injury problems since his arrival on Merseyside, has been linked with a return to the Catalan club in recent months.

“They are super happy with Thiago Alcantara, and I want to mention it because of his incredible goal in the Champions League,” Romano said on his popular Here We Go Podcast (via HITC).

“There were rumours about Barcelona, but, let me clarify, Barcelona have had no contact with Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp is super happy with Thiago.

“With how Thiago has recovered from injuries, it was not easy for him to adapt to English football, but now it looks like the perfect process,”.

The No. 6 is in great form at the moment and scored an unbelievable goal against Porto recently.

His ability to control games and dictate the tempo at which the match is played is a result of his unreal ability and it has been proven recently that we are a stronger team when he is in the starting XI.

I don’t think many of us truly read too much into the rumours linking the 30-year-old with a return to Camp Nou but it is nice to hear Romano somewhat end those rumours.

Hopefully the midfield maestro can continue performing to the levels he has of late and remain fit as we push for both the Premier League and Champions League.