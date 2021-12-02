Klopp explains why Mo Salah was ‘angry’ after Merseyside derby despite his Man of the Match performance

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Mo Salah was ‘angry’ following his side’s defeat of Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

The Egyptian took his Premier League goal tally for this term to 13 with his two strikes last night, but the German boss has revealed that his star-man was unhappy that he didn’t get his hands on the match ball.

“He was angry after the game!” Klopp told Amazon Prime (via the Express).

“He wanted to score the third one. I don’t take these things for granted.

“His second goal, you have to force these kinds of mistakes. Mo put Coleman under pressure to win that ball and from then on it is a good chance he will score.”

The former Dortmund boss also believes that last night’s performance was Liverpool’s best showing in an away derby fixture since he arrived at the club back in 2015.

“We have momentum but it was by far the best performance since I’ve seen at Liverpool at Goodison,” the 54-year-old added.

“Before the game people told me that in derbies form or shape doesn’t count, I see it totally different.”

It really speaks volumes of the Egyptian King’s talent and mentality – he’s never happy to settle and is always looking to improve and help the team.

Our No. 11 is the league’s top scorer and has also provided the most assists so far this term (8), highlighting that he is very much a goalscorer and a provider

The Normal One is right in what he says about the quality of our performance.

Apart from the five minutes after Demarai Grey halved the deficit prior to half-time, our superiority over Rafa Benitez’s side was clear to see throughout the game.

Another great performance from Mo and the whole team – long may the top quality displays continue!