(Video) Bizarre moment as two footballs grace the Goodison pitch before Thiago is forced to boot the ball into the Gwladys Street

Thiago Alcantara very nearly produced one of the strangest goals in football history as he kicked a second ball off the pitch before nearly scoring with the actual match ball.

An Everton supporter in the Gwladys Street attempted to put Sadio Mane off during his attempt on goal, it had little effect though as he still dispatched a strong effort on goal before being stopped by Jordan Pickford.

The second ball then bounced into midfield whilst the match ball was out wide with Andy Robertson, our No.6 took evasive action as he launched the ball into the Goodison crowd.

The Scottish captain then passed the ball to Diogo Jota who teed up our Spanish midfielder who had his own attempt on goal which was certainly goal bound.

It was unfortunately blocked and what would have been a historic moment, never came to fruition.

It certainly had shades of Darren Bent for Sunderland but was nowhere near as catastrophic for us this time!

You can watch the incident of the two footballs courtesy of BBC (via @Tommy104R12):

Everton trying anything to beat us. But just imagine how many goals Salah would score if he had two match balls 😳🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nrRnu00uoK — Tommy Jones (@Tommy104R12) December 2, 2021

