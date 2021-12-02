(Video) “Catch him if you can” – Peter Drury’s commentary of Mo Salah’s goal after he outpaced Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne

Mo Salah was on his usual impervious form against Everton and Peter Drury’s commentary of his second goal was perfect.

Our Egyptian King latched onto a Seamus Coleman mistake on the halfway line and used his pace to get away from the nearest defenders.

Leaving the Irishman and teammate Lucas Digne in his wake, the 29-year-old squeezed the ball past Jordan Pickford to send the away end into delirium.

The third was quickly followed by the fourth as Diogo Jota finished the night’s goals and Jurgen Klopp’s men embarrassed the Toffees.

It was our No.11’s second goal that was met with the brilliant line of “Catch him if you can!“, which illustrates the confidence everyone has in him finishing every big chance.

I think there’s a lot of moments from last night that plenty of supporters will be watching on repeat, for a long time, and this will certainly be one of them.

You can watch the video courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @wudaffat):

