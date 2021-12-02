(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s post-match celebrations captured from the stands after Merseyside Derby domination

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his team’s performance and unleashed his trademark fist-pump celebration with the Liverpool fans.

He was captured by the Amazon Prime cameras after the game which was a great sight.

Now though, a different angle has emerged which provides a new insight into a fantastic moment between the boss and the travelling Kop.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch the full-time boos ring out at Goodison Park as Liverpool humble Everton in triumphant Merseyside Derby

In an attempt to evade the cameras, the German does a small spin before launching his celebration which is great to watch.

There’s been some great away days this season already and this one will rank right up there with the best and will be remememberred for many years to come.

The fact the video is captured by Scouser and Liverpool Women star Missy Bo Kearns, makes it even better.

You can watch the video of Klopp’s celebration via @bokearnsxxx:

Exclusive: ‘An opportunity for Liverpool to be humbled’ – Former Red shares stark Merseyside derby warning