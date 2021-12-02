(Video) Liverpool fans react to another hilariously ‘iconic’ Matip moment post-Everton thrashing

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool fans react to another hilariously ‘iconic’ Matip moment post-Everton thrashing

Joel Matip produced another hilariously awkward moment – this time outside of a game – in the wake of Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over city rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Cameroonian had to be instructed to stand several feet apart from his interviewers following the Blues’ crushing defeat at Goodison Park.

The beloved defender’s resulting ‘iconic’ retreat attracted a number of comments from amused fans on the Twittersphere, not to mention the attention of @NoContextJMatip, an account dedicated to documenting Matipisms.

You can catch the clip below, in addition to some fan reaction, courtesy of Amazon Prime & @NoContextJMatip:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top