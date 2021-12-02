(Video) “Liverpool is on another planet” – Thierry Henry full of praise for Jurgen Klopp’s side after 4-1 Merseyside Derby victory

Thierry Henry was part of the Amazon Prime punditry team as Liverpool defeated Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

The former Arsenal man was full of praise for Jurgen Klopp’s side after watching them put four past the hapless Blues, on their own turf.

He said: “Liverpool is on another planet; they have four against Arsenal, four against Southampton and then four tonight.

“They’re playing Wolverhampton [next] and so be ready again to put four on your board.

“The intensity that they have on and off the ball, still putting pressure on at the end of the game, still trying to play with the same intensity – amazing”.

Our four goal trend hasn’t been missed by the 44-year-old, it was a bit disappointing he missed out the five we put past Manchester United too though!

Fingers crossed our free scoring ways keep coming and the ex-Barcelona man is right to predict we’ll put four past Wolves.

It’s great to hear such a brilliant player take so much joy from watching our team.

You can watch the post-match comments from Thierry Henry, via Amazon Prime:

"They are on a different planet" Thierry Henry is blown away by Liverpool 🌎🔴#PLonPrime #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/mlzeGoHMsg — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 1, 2021

