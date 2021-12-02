(Video) Seamus Coleman’s furious shouting at Jordan Pickford in early stages of Merseyside Derby humiliation

Seamus Coleman was one of the first inside Goodison Park to launch a furious attack on a member of Rafa Benitez’s team but he certainly wasn’t the last.

The game had barely begun before Trent Alexander-Arnold had put a ball behind Everton’s defence and set Sadio Mane through on goal.

The Toffees’ skipper managed to get his body in front of our No.10 and expected his ‘keeper to come out and collect the ball.

READ MORE: (Video) Rafa Benitez’s Istanbul celebrations re-circulate online as he loses his first Merseyside Derby in the blue corner

However, Jordan Pickford wasn’t on the same wavelength and forced his captain to deal with the situation as he kicked the ball out for a corner.

What followed was a hilarious moment, if you’re of the red persuasion, as their No.23 confronted the England stopper and launched a verbal attack.

Such a massive amount of anger for such an early period of the game, it didn’t get much better for any of them from then on.

You can watch the video of Coleman screaming at Pickford courtesy of BBC (via @Tommy104R12):

Nothing to watch here just England’s goalkeeper getting a rollicking off his skipper. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gwfjSP4QK6 — Tommy Jones (@Tommy104R12) December 2, 2021

Exclusive: ‘An opportunity for Liverpool to be humbled’ – Former Red shares stark Merseyside derby warning