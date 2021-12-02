(Video) Virgil van Dijk recreates Firmino kick during amazing team celebrations following our fourth goal against Everton

Virgil van Dijk was out with a point to prove at Goodison last night and he took great joy in celebrating our fourth goal.

Returning to the scene of Jordan Pickford’s season-ending tackle on him, our No.4 was one of the first to join Diogo Jota after he scored our final derby goal of the evening.

The Dutch captain recreated Bobby Firmino’s trademark karate kick celebration whilst his arms were out wide and his mouth even wider, in what was a display of pure joy.

The still of the 30-year-old jumping, the goal scorer being embraced by Firmino as well as James Milner and Andy Robertson in a loving grasp, is the perfect illustration of how much that result meant.

We’ve had several seasons where we’ve finished much higher than the Blues but not demonstrated the gulf in quality whilst playing across Stanley Park, last night was different though.

It felt like a landmark victory in the reign of Jurgen Klopp, in another amazing away performance.

You can watch the squad jubilation courtesy of the BBC (via: @Tommy104R12):

Diogo showing Pickford has little legs as well as little arms!! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B5ZevleoHC — Tommy Jones (@Tommy104R12) December 2, 2021

