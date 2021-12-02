(Video) Watch as Liverpool fans let out a chorus of “Rafa Benitez” after Mo Salah’s goal at Goodison Park

It’s no secret that Rafa Benitez used to be the Liverpool manager and last night was his first Merseyside Derby as Everton manager.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were dominant at Goodison Park and following our second goal, the supporters saw fit to start singing about our former boss.

It was of course done to wind-up the Toffees but the Spaniard must have expected some backlash when he joined the ‘enemy’.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp’s post-match celebrations captured from the stands after Merseyside Derby domination

On the whole, supporters have been more than fair with the 61-year-old and it was the first time his name had been sung this season (by any fans).

It may have been a bit premature being just 20 minutes into the game, but the fans in the stadium were right to be confident as we went on to completely dismantle the Blues.

Whether it was too early or not, it does make for humorous listening.

You can watch the Rafa Benitez chant courtesy of @carlmarkham:

.@LFC fans chanting the name of @Everton manager Rafael Benitez. Less than 25 minutes gone pic.twitter.com/QL7ziuNtOt — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) December 1, 2021

Exclusive: ‘An opportunity for Liverpool to be humbled’ – Former Red shares stark Merseyside derby warning