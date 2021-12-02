(Video) Watch Klopp show respect to Benitez with restrained celebration of Henderson’s opener

Jurgen Klopp is not generally one for a restrained celebration following a magnificent effort, with fist pumps usually an absolute minimum on the touchline.

The German whipped out his classic move following Jordan Henderson’s sumptuous opening goal but held back in sight of Everton boss Rafa Benitez when turning to the Blues’ technical area.

It’s a remarkable show of respect from the former Mainz boss and certainly not undeserved in light of the former Liverpool head coach’s standing in the game.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy for Amazon Prime & @lfcels:

Look at the respect Klopp has for Rafa 🥺 pic.twitter.com/S13gGO0tjy — 𝐸𝓁𝓈 (@lfcels) December 2, 2021