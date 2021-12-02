‘We know what it means to the fans’ – Diogo Jota claims Liverpool’s Merseyside derby rout will go down in history

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is aware of how much Wednesday’s Merseyside derby victory meant to Reds fans and claimed the victory is one for the record books.

The Portugal international netted the away side’s fourth of the game after performing a sublime Cruyff turn and firing past Jordan Pickford into the roof of the net.

“I think it’s massive for us. We know what it means to the fans to play a derby and they were here supporting us and it’s amazing for them – 4-1 away, it will be for history, I think,” the No. 20 told the club’s official website.

“We knew they [Everton] would come with everything and they tried to do that in the first minutes but we scored two goals.

“After that, I thought we lost a little bit of control and we shouldn’t have conceded because it brought them back to the game, but then second half again well played from us, two more goals and none conceded, so well done.”

The 24-year-old was also keen to highlight how impressive he and his teammates have been in front of goal this term.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are the Premier Leagues highest scorers with 43 goals so far this season and also possess the league’s top scorer in Mo Salah.

“At the moment we are scoring a lot of goals and I think that shows that we are doing the right things. People are getting goals, great goals, so that helps. I just hope we can continue like this for as long as we can,” the former Wolves man added.

Jota himself has eight league goals to his name so far and is displaying real calmness in front of goal of late – he has four goals in his last three appearances.

Long may Diogo’s impressive form continue as we will need him whilst Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are at the African Cup of Nations in January.