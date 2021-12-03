Exclusive: “I am 100% sure” – Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update on departure of centre-back options

Fabrizio Romano is a transfer expert and has spoken exclusively with Empire of the Kop to provide his thoughts on the potential sale of a centre-back this transfer window.

It’s an area of the pitch we really struggled with injuries in last season and now seem over-stocked with options given the thankful end (touch wood) of any major issues this season to date.

The Italian journalist said: “It’s true that they have interest from other clubs, for example Newcastle it is true they have an interest in Phillips but they are looking at many players and many centre-backs and that is why this situation is still open as they have a list but nothing decided yet.

“At the same moment, I am sure that Liverpool after what happened with injuries last year, it can all change in one week and you can have many injuries and then the two players for the Africa Cup [Salah and Mane], then you’re going to be in an emergency.

“Let’s see with the centre-backs as they have many and so they can take a decision like this but as of now I am 100% sure they haven’t decided yet”.

It looks as though we will wait and see on this one but it will be interesting to see what Jurgen Klopp decides and certainly what money Newcastle United start throwing around!

Do you think it would be too much of a risk to sell or loan any centre-backs in January?

