Exclusive: “They will go for a top winger” – Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s attacking transfer target

Fabrizio Romano is the transfer expert and has spoken exclusively with Empire of the Kop to provide his thoughts on Liverpool’s preferred attacking transfer options.

The Italian journalist highlighted the possibility of a move for an attacker, given the departure of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON in January.

He said: “I want to mention a name we have already mentioned and that is Raphina, who now we have to consider as a top player.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Virgil van Dijk mimics Jurgen Klopp’s fist-pumps after Everton victory

“The [sale] clause in 80 million, which is something you can do, but then there is the salary, the commission and many other things around this deal and so it’s not going to be as easy as it seems.

“Talking about wingers, this is a player Liverpool really appreciates and I think he’s ready for the next step and so I see him having huge chances of going to a huge club next summer and so it could be an opportunity for Liverpool and let’s see what happens with Salah and Mane”.

This is certainly not a new rumour but an exciting one nonetheless and it would be great to see him link up with his international teammates Bobby Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson Becker.

The 24-year-old would add a lot to the attacking options and be a great prospect for Jurgen Klopp to develop.

Let’s wait and see what happens in January and in the summer between us and Leeds United.

You can watch our exclusive chat with Fabrizio Romano via our Twitter page @empireofthekop:

🗣️"I think this player's ready for the next step."@FabrizioRomano discusses an attacker 'Liverpool really appreciate' 🇧🇷 #LFC pic.twitter.com/6uPHSbwdtf — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 3, 2021

Exclusive: The importance of Harvey Elliott’s family & being destined for the top – ex-coach provides the inside track on Liverpool starlet’s development & grassroots concerns