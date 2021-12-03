How to vote as Klopp, Jota and Alexander-Arnold have been nominated for three separate Premier League monthly awards

Jurgen Klopp, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s November contributions have seen all three rewarded with nominations for Premier League monthly awards.

The trio have been nominated for three different accolades: our manager for Manager of the Month, both our No.66 and No.20 for Player of the Month and the Scouser in our team also has a nomination for Goal of the Month.

All three can be voted for now via the Premier League website and make sure to get as many votes in as you can so we can fill more trophy cabinet space in all their homes.

Our right-back’s goal that has received the attention of the nomination selectors was at the start of the month in the defeat to West Ham.

The goal was shared again on Twitter by the club, in recognition of the nomination:

.@TrentAA's fantastic strike against West Ham United is up for the November Premier League Goal of the Month award ⚽️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 3, 2021

Get voting Reds and let’s hope we can see a triple celebration in the training ground soon!

