(Video) ‘I was surprised’ – Liverpool fans will love Konate almost shrugging off the idea of defending against Cristiano Ronaldo

Ibrahima Konate explained his thought process behind posting a remarkable defensive display against Manchester United and summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Frenchman explained he rationalised the battle with the former Galactico, saying: “he’s just a human like me. He has two arms, two legs.”

The centre-half played an absolutely pivotal role in what was a famous 5-0 thrashing of our rivals across the M62, which will have only increased the hype around his signing and the potential on offer.

You can catch the clip below (at 2:08), courtesy of the Premier League’s official YouTube channel: