Liverpool fans slam Everton forum messages comparing Jurgen Klopp to a ‘Nazi General’

Everton fans were well and truly embarrassed following a 4-1 victory at Goodison Park by Jurgen Klopp’s men and some haven’t taken the result too well.

It’s only natural to vent anger following a defeat like the one that they received but some supporters have taken their frustration too far, as shown in a forum message that has been shared online by @scousehawkeye:

Comparing Klopp to a notorious nazi Harold Shipman type general. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9dkkBNcM01 — Block 305 (@scousehawkeye) December 2, 2021

There are too many repulsive comparisons made in the message to have time to respond to, never mind not wanting to try and justify any of the offensive comments made.

Instead, the reaction of some supporters to the above shared Tweet will perhaps illustrate the Liverpool fan perspective to the disrespectful words:

Taking it well, as ever. What would they actually do if we didn't exist? — Kai Enno Lehmann (@kopite_kai) December 2, 2021

That's not normal. Takes a unusual mind to come up with that one. Bloody hell 😂 — Adrian Chambers (@SonOfScouse) December 2, 2021

Jesus fucking Christ lad, they get better all the time 😂😂 — Sappenin (@Pabs_ob) December 2, 2021

They’re all actually insane 😂😂😂 — Mrs Madeye67* (@Madeye67) December 2, 2021

Although these fans took the funny side (and there certainly is a funny side at laughing at some deranged supporters online), it would be easy for people closer to our boss to take a lot of offense to this.

This message certainly doesn’t represent all Everton supporters, just one very angry one behind a keyboard, but it does need to be highlighted to show that there should be limits to what you write and share with the world.

Fortunately, they’re not all like that on the blue side of the city and this is highlighted as an exception.

Exclusive: The importance of Harvey Elliott’s family & being destined for the top – ex-coach provides the inside track on Liverpool starlet’s development & grassroots concerns