Liverpool handed double fitness boost at the right time with heavy December fixture schedule looming

Liverpool could be set to soon welcome back both Joe Gomez and Naby Keita to the first-team squad following the pair’s return to training, as reported in a tweet from Goal journalist, Neil Jones.

With the Reds’ midfield options particularly squeezed going into the busy December period, it will be a welcome boost for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they appear to be getting over the worst of their injury blues.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita set to boost Liverpool's options further ahead of a testing December schedule. Both back in training after injury. #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/f1VatvEaV7 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 2, 2021

Following the injury crisis in the heart of the backline last term, there are no doubts either that the sight of Joe Gomez on the training turf will be a welcome one.

With eight fixtures remaining before the new year, having extra options to rotate the first-XI will provide a massive boost to our chances of emerging from this period with a respectable number of points.

As things stand, we’ve gathered some early momentum at the perfect time following a series of big victories in the wake of the international break.

Ensuring that the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson – both of whom have struggled with injuries previously – are managed well in midfield will be integral to ensuring we can benefit from both for the long run.

