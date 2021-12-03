Mo Salah’s exceptional five-season Liverpool record that puts him above many club legends

There has been a remarkable statistic shared that sees Mo Salah top of Liverpool’s five-season goal scoring charts.

Our Egyptian King currently sits 10th in our all-time top goal scoring list, which is phenomenal considering some of the great players who have played for our club.

However; in a method to judge his numbers since he arrived at the club alongside others, there has been a new stat shared online.

Twitter user @michael_reid11 has shared an interesting statistic:

All-time most goals in a player's first 5 seasons for Liverpool (all comps): ⭐️1⃣4⃣5⃣ – MO SALAH ⭐️

1⃣4⃣3⃣ – Roger Hunt

1⃣3⃣4⃣ – Ian Rush

1⃣2⃣9⃣ – Robbie Fowler

1⃣1⃣9⃣ – Kenny Dalglish

1⃣0⃣2⃣ – Harry Chambers#LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) December 3, 2021

What this does is judge our No.11 alongside others over the same period of time that he has been at our club, it has since been confirmed his figure sits at 144 but this would still see him sit in first place.

The fact that we are less than half-way through this season must also be considered in how brilliant the 29-year-old’s numbers are, as they will only continue to get better this campaign.

Does this make him the greatest goal scorer in our history?

